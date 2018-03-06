Ruthie Ann Miles: 5 Facts About The Broadway Star Whose Daughter, 4, Was Killed In A Hit & Run

Broadway’s mourning, as one of its beloved stars, Ruthie Ann Miles, suffered the unthinkable. Her 4-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident, so learn more about her and this heartbreaking tragedy.

Ruthie Ann Miles, 34, was hospitalized on March 5 after a white Volvo, driven by Dorothy Bruns, 44, ran a red light in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The car struck Ruthie, her friend, Lauren Lew, and the women’s kids – Ruthie’s daughter, Abigail, 4, and 1-year-old Josh Lew. The children were killed, while the pregnant Ruthie was rushed to a medical facility. She’s in critical but stable condition, and is expected to be okay – at least, as okay as one can be after enduring the heartbreaking death of a child.

1. This Americans star is an American. Ruthie Ann Blumenstein (her stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles) was born in Arizona and lived as a young child in South Korea. “I grew up in Korea for the most part until I was 5 or 6 years old,” she told Flavorwire in 2016. “At home my mother only spoke Korean and most of my family spoke Korean. I had to work very quickly and very hard to break my accent.” After relocating and growing up in Hawaii, she enrolled in Southern Oregon University and completed her graduate studies at New York University.

2. Ruthie is a Tony-winning Broadway actress. After NYU, she appeared in a production of Two by Two, according to the Lincoln Center Theater website. The show’s composer, Richard Rodgers, would work with Ruthie again on The King and I. Before then, she would appear in Avenue Q, national tours of Sweeney Todd and Annie, and her breakout role as Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love.

“Doing Imelda was harder than doing Lady Thiang,” said Ruthie. “Here Lies Love lasts only 90 minutes, but it was exhausting. I had to sing and dance in six-inch heels.” The endurance training of Here Lives Love would pay off, as her performance of Lady Thiang in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I would win her the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

3. She’s also a television star. In addition to her time on Broadway, Ruthie Ann has appeared on The Americans. She played Korean immigrant Young-Hee, a standout character of Season 4. “[Playing her is] really freeing,” Ruthie Ann said. “Because in The King and I, my character doesn’t have the voice that the king has, but at the same time she has responsibilities and so she has to make things happen in a quiet way.”

“But with Young-Hee,” she added, “it’s very, very different. She doesn’t have all these huge responsibilities. She’s free to just be herself. She’s in America, where she can be an independent consultant for Mary Kay and make money for her kids. Her husband has a great job. She’s not restricted to being a stay-at-home mom. She has her fun — she makes friends, she goes to the movies. It’s very different from the character that I play eight times a week.”

4. She was a self-described member of the “Park Slope Stroller Mafia.” Ruthie Ann lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein. It’s surreal,” she told the New York Daily News about having a hit Broadway play, a home and a beautiful family. “It’s a dream come true — only all at once. It’s the ice cream. And the cherry. And the sprinkles.”

5. Broadway’s heart broke over the news of her daughter’s death. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family. The stars of Broadway, shocked over what happened, shared the link along with their condolences. “Heartsick for Ruthie and her family,” Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted. “Sending love to you and your family,” Kristin Chenoweth added. “There are no words. Except you are loved.”

Heartsick for Ruthie and her family. https://t.co/T7Ox6y4BeH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 6, 2018

@RuthieAnnMiles sending love to you and your family there are no words. Except you are loved. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) March 6, 2018