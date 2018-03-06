Wendy Williams Is Convinced Travis Scott Will ‘Slip Back Into Old Ways’ & Ditch Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Yikes! Despite her hiatus, Wendy Williams can’t help herself from shading Travis Scott. She has no doubt he’ll end up leaving Kylie Jenner & their newborn daughter.

It’s no secret Wendy Williams, 53, has never been a big fan of Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner‘s, 20, relationship. Ever since the world found out they were expecting a child, Wendy has made comment after comment on her talkshow about how Travis will split, leaving Kylie to parent all on her own. While the rapper has since proved her wrong, and is reportedly a great dad to daughter Stormi Webster, Wendy is taking everything with a grain of salt. In fact, she’s convinced he’ll end up breaking Kylie’s heart eventually, and won’t be around much for his little girl. Ouch! Click here to see pics of Travis and Kylie together.

“ Wendy doesn’t know why there’s all this hype around Travis’ ability to be a father. It’s what he’s supposed to do,” a source close to Wendy shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Wendy loves that Travis is actually stepping up and accepting his responsibility as a man, because not enough black men do that as fathers. She’ll give him credit for that. But she still feels that all of the praise and ‘Daddy of the Year’ talk is way too premature and that he will eventually slip back into his old ways and become distant.”

There’s apparently only one way the host will finally get off Travis’ back. “ Wendy needs to see consistency from Travis over a much longer period to even begin to change her stance on him,” our insider explained. “She’s just seen this too many times from men who are in love with the idea of being a father when the child is born, but then revert back to their normal habits after the allure goes away. Being a parent is tough business, and Wendy is certain Travis will shake when things get tough.”

Although the Wendy Williams Show is currently on hiatus, as Wendy needed to take a few weeks off due to her Graves’ Disease diagnosis, she announced on March 6 that she’ll be returning to TV next week! Looks like Kylie and Travis better prepare for more shade.