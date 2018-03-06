Wendy Williams Is Convinced Travis Scott Will ‘Slip Back Into Old Ways’ & Ditch Kylie Jenner & Stormi
Yikes! Despite her hiatus, Wendy Williams can’t help herself from shading Travis Scott. She has no doubt he’ll end up leaving Kylie Jenner & their newborn daughter.
It's no secret Wendy Williams, 53, has never been a big fan of Travis Scott, 25, and Kylie Jenner's, 20, relationship. Ever since the world found out they were expecting a child, Wendy has made comment after comment on her talkshow about how Travis will split, leaving Kylie to parent all on her own. While the rapper has since proved her wrong, and is reportedly a great dad to daughter Stormi Webster, Wendy is taking everything with a grain of salt. In fact, she's convinced he'll end up breaking Kylie's heart eventually, and won't be around much for his little girl. Ouch!
Although the Wendy Williams Show is currently on hiatus, as Wendy needed to take a few weeks off due to her Graves’ Disease diagnosis, she announced on March 6 that she’ll be returning to TV next week! Looks like Kylie and Travis better prepare for more shade.