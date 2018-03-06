Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Returning To TV & Fans Are Hyped, Except Maybe Kylie Jenner

Get ready, because Wendy Williams returns to TV on March 19 following a hiatus to focus on her health. The talk show host revealed she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

Let the collective sighs of relieve commence! — Wendy Williams, 53, is returning to the small screen on March 19! The talk show host tweeted the good news on March 6, thanking her good friend, actor, Jerry O’Connell, 44, who will fill in as her co-host next week while she continues to tend to her health. “Hey [MrJerryOC] thanks for being my guest host while I’m out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy” she tweeted.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!” she continued. According to a release [via Entertainment Weekly], “Williams’s hiatus was “intended to get her medication and levels from her long-public battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease in sync.”

The host announced her three-week hiatus on her February 21 show, where she revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves’ Disease and overactive thyroid. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told her studio audience. Wendy revealed symptoms of sleeping difficulties and irritability, symptoms of Graves’ Disease — An autoimmune disease, which is one of the most common of all thyroid problems. In fact, it is the leading cause of overactive thyroid, otherwise known as hyperthyroidism. Common symptoms of Graves’ disease include: anxiety, bulging eyes, chest pain, elevated blood pressure, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and increased sweating, among many others.

“I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class,” she joked.

Before her hiatus, the talk show host was forced to take other days off due to “flu-like symptoms.” Her health scared also came after she fainted on live TV during her Halloween episode back in October 2017. She later explained that she was dehydrated and overheated from her Statue of Liberty costume.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays, with she return scheduled for Monday, March 19.

