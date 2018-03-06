Usher & Wife Grace Miguel Split After Two Years Of Marriage: What Happened?

Oh no. Usher and his partner of nearly 10 years, Grace Miguel, have called it quits! After two years of marriage, Grace and Usher have decided to ‘mutually separate.’

Love is dead – again! This time, it’s Usher, 36, and Grace Miguel, 48, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere, as the couple announced their breakup on March 6. “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” Usher and Grace said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

So bites another relationship. These two have been together for nearly a decade, as they started dating in 2009, after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster. Usher decided to pop the question at the start of 2015, getting down on one knee in January. Instead of throwing a lavish wedding, Grace and Usher eloped to Cuba in September 2015, tying the knot in the Caribbean. If there’s any silver lining to this break-up, it’s that these two don’t have any children together. Usher has two sons from his prior marriage: Usher Raymond V, 10, and 9-year-old Naviyd Ely. Grace has a daughter from her prior relationship, Leaf Miguel.

This breakup comes after Usher’s herpes scandal. Two women and one man accused Usher of infecting them with the STI, claiming they’ve had unprotected sex with the singer. They claim that Usher never disclosed his alleged diagnosis. Quantasia Sharpton, the only plaintiff to reveal her name, held a news conference to detail her alleged sexual interaction with the singer. Usher was also sued for $20 million by jazz singer Laura Helm, who also accused him of giving her herpes. The case was dismissed in November 2017. It’s unclear whether or not these allegations had an effect on Usher and Grace’s marriage, but around the time that lawsuit was being dismissed, Grace told TMZ that they were “living our lives.”

Supposedly, the two have been living separately for months, a source tells Us Weekly. It seems that a breakup was all but inevitable. Usher was most recently spotted attending the WME pre-Oscar party on March 2. He was flying solo, but a source told Us that he was “in a good mood and hugging people hello.” He also reportedly spent time with The Weeknd at the bash. Perhaps he was looking for a new wingman, knowing that he would be single yet again?