Tyga Trolls Kim Kardashian Out Of Nowhere: See His Salty Message On Instagram

Awkward! Tyga came out of left field and commented on one of Kim Kardashian’s Intagram photos, and he didn’t exactly have something nice to say. Take a look!

Another day, another sexy Kim Kardashian Instagram photo — except this time, she misspelled a word in the caption, and Tyga took notice! Yep, Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend wasn’t afraid to call Kim out and take the opportunity to plug his new album all in one shot.

“Train station in Keyoto,” Kim wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself posing in front of a train while on a trip to Japan. “KYOTO*,” Tyga commented. That just happens to be the name of his new album, and since he capitalized it, the rapper is obviously taking advantage of some free advertising. That being said, he’s not outwardly dissing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but it’s definitely weird that he’s still looking at her photos and commenting!

Kim has since corrected the caption, but via the Comments by Celebs account, you can see a screengrab of the original post, and Tyga’s comment, below. Check out pics of Tyga dating Kylie lookalikes here.

TYGA OUT OF LEFT FIELD. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

