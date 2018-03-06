Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Acknowledging 1st Child Amidst Baby Joy With Pregnant Khloe

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby girl, but fans can’t help savagely pointing out that he already has a kid, one he seems to have forgotten about!

Tristan Thompson, 26, is in HOT water with the internet! Just this past weekend, on March 4, his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, revealed the sex of their unborn child, and that brought up A LOT of emotions for tuned-in fans. During the episode, Khloe was shocked to discover she’s pregnant with a little girl, as she had thought the whole time she was having a son. She even stated that Tristan really wanted a boy…but was she forgetting that Tristan actually HAS a son already? Click here to see adorable PDA pics of Khloe and Tristan.

“Everyone told me, ‘You’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know,’” Khloe said in the episode. “And then when you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock. I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl, it’s just like, ‘ok, that wasn’t what I thought was going on.’” Of course Tristan was then shown acting overjoyed, but Khloe had mentioned earlier that he too was hoping for a boy. That’s when viewers lost it. “Khloe really said Tristan wanted a boy as if he doesn’t have one already,” one Twitter user posted the day after the episode aired. Another wrote, “Was his reaction like that with the baby he left for you.” Yikes!

Fans are referring to Tristan’s first child, son Prince Thompson, who is just one year old. He welcomed baby Prince in December 2016, WHILE he was dating Khloe. The basketball star was in a serious relationship with the child’s mom, Jordan Craig, whom he soon left (during her pregnancy) upon meeting Khloe at Kevin Hart’s wedding. Not the best look. See all the shade from fans below:

Let’s not forget-Tristan Thompson left his pregnant gf to be with Khole Kardashian. He hasn’t publicly acknowledged his first born however he poses for a pregnancy announcement with Khloe and does appearances on KUWTK??? pic.twitter.com/SLfQCFnOMH — A (@_Ang21) March 6, 2018

Khloe really said Tristan wanted a boy as if he doesn't have one already pic.twitter.com/rVOUGYJ2FB — N🌷 (@Nunulabelle) March 5, 2018

Was his reaction like that with the baby he left for you — Angelique taylor (@_KingAngie) March 5, 2018

Just realized that Tristan Thompson already has a son. — Zeke (@Zekeee__) March 5, 2018

Why does no one pay any attention to Tristan Thompson’s FIRST SON. Or that he left his pregnant girlfriend for Khloe Kardashian. Or that the entire Kardashian family and Tristan refuse to acknowledge the fucking son he already has! I find that shit beyond fucked up. — Mercedez B Daugherty (@lovelymercedez) March 2, 2018

that tristan thompson situation triggers me too much i hope his son will be ok because i grew up w a stepparent like khloe and i still have so many emotional scars. i pray he’s okay — goddess. ⓥ 👑 (@xstarchaser) March 5, 2018