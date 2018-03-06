Tristan Thompson’s Ex-GF ‘Disappointed’ Khloe K’s Getting More Attention Than Their Son, 1

Tristan Thompson’s ex and baby mama, Jordan Craig, is not feeling too great about the lack of time Tristan’s been spending with their 1-year-old son, Prince, lately and hopes things will change soon.

Jordan Craig, 26, who is Tristan Thompson‘s ex and mother to son, Prince Thompson, 1, is feeling like the basketball player has not been paying enough attention to their little boy because of his busy life with Khloe Kardashian, 33, and she’s not happy about it. “Tristan‘s baby mama Jordan is disappointed Khloe gets more of his attention than Tristan‘s own son,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is also sad that Tristan has moved on and disappeared so quickly from their romance. It hurts her everytime she sees Khloe and Tristan looking so in love on TV or online. Jordan is also upset that Tristan is rarely around and not more involved with their son’s life. His visits are irregular and brief. Jordan is hoping when the NBA season is over, Tristan will make more time for his son and not be completely wrapped up with his new baby with his famous other baby momma Khloe.”

Jordan’s feelings are understandable considering the big controversy the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians caused. When Khloe found out she was having a girl, she talked about how even though Tristan was overjoyed with the news, he really wanted a boy, which set off fans on Twitter who posted about how he already has a son. Although Tristan and Jordan have seemed to remain friendly after their split, we wouldn’t be surprised if things got awkward sometimes considering Tristan started dating Khloe when Jordan was still pregnant with Prince.

After a year of dating and months of speculation, Khloe announced she was pregnant with Tristan’s baby in Dec. Since the announcement, she’s been very open about sharing photos of her growing baby bump all over her social media and Tristan has been by her side on many occasions while also keeping busy with his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.