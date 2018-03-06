TI & Tiny’s Daughter, 23 Mos., Already Knows The Alphabet & Her Mom Is Super Proud — Cute Video

T.I. & Tiny’s baby daughter Heiress is not only adorable, she’s also super smart! In fact, her mom caught the cutie showing off her ABC skills, & our hearts are melting!

Baby genius! Looks like T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have a little smarty pants on their hands in 23-month-old daughter, Heiress Harris. Taking to Instagram on March 3, Tiny couldn’t resist bragging about her youngest child, and we totally don’t blame her. In the video she posted, baby Heiress reveals she knows letters and colors, and best of all, her tiny voice is PRECIOUS! Click here to see pics of T.I. totally checking Tiny out.

“While I’m celebrating @officialxscape #Xscap3 new ep I had to take a small break & celebrate my smart baby @heiressdharris,” Tiny captioned the sweet clip. “She wow’s me everyday with something new! My Sunshine.” In the vid, Tiny and Heiress are having some mommy-and-me time when Tiny, referring to toy letters spread out on the floor, points to the letter “I” and asks her daughter what “the pink one” is. Heiress proudly says, “I,” and that’s when our hearts burst! “You so smart,” Tiny replies. From there, the two go through all the letters on the floor, Tiny asking her to give her the “P,” “T,” etc.

Of course Heiress nails it every time, which is pretty darn impressive. “That’s awesome! Brilliant baby!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “She’s so smart and SOOOO adorable 💓.” Heiress turns two years old on March 26, and, despite reported relationship problems, T.I. and Tiny have been busy planning their daughter’s special day. “Heiress turns 2 next month and that’s the next big milestone Tip and Tiny are planning to celebrate,” a friend of Tiny’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in February. “They are going to throw a big party in Atlanta and invite all their family and friends.”

In addition, the party has apparently been brining the longtime couple closer together. “This is something they’re having fun doing together, they’re bonding over it,” our insider added. How sweet is THAT?