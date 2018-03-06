‘The Voice’: 4-Chair Turn Brings The Judges To Tears On Night 4 Of Blind Auditions
Alicia and Blake win big on night 4 of Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’! However, the same can’t be said for Adam… Find out why inside our full recap!
Spensha Baker kicked off night 4 of Blind Auditions with a beautiful rendition of “Blackbird” by The Beatles and she nailed it. Blake and Kelly turned their chairs, and of course, started the episode off with a playful argument. But, Blake won the battle when Spensha said she wanted to pursue country. — Team Blake
Alexa Cappelli performed “I’ve Got The Music In Me” and blew the judges away. As soon as Kelly turned her chair, she stood up and began cheering and dancing along, that is, until Blake turned his chair. — Team Kelly
Adrian Brannon a country singer, performed “Two Bottles Of Wine” but none of the judges turned. When they explained why, Blake and Kelly both agreed that they couldn’t understand the words she was trying to sing. — No turns
Wilkes — the former lead singer of High Flight Society — gave us his spot in the band when he and his wife had their daughter and was out of the game [singing wise] until now. To make money, he writes country music, but wants to take the financial burden off his wife. He performed “One Headlight” and brought a rocker/country twist to it, which only meant one thing — It came down to Blake and Adam, who both turned their chairs at the same time, at the last second. — Team Blake
Jordyn Simone performed Tennessee Whiskey — Team Alicia
Megan Lee, a pop singer, killed her rendition of”Killing Me Softly With His Song” — Team Alicia
Jaron Strom a natural performer, personality and dancer entered Blind Auditions longing to work with Adam the most. A modern pop sound — similar to Shawn Mendes — Jaron is an old soul. He performed “This Magic Moment” and put his own twist on it. Jaron got Blake to turn his chair around at the very end. — Team Blake
Terrence Cunningham, a piano player who toured the world playing for famous artists, was ready to branch out on his on own by auditioning for The Voice. He sang “My Girl” by the Temptations [accompanied by his piano’ in honor of his daughter, who he put his music career on hold to care for her when he was only 16-years-old. He didn’t even belt out the firs line before Adam and Kelly could turn their chairs; Alicia and Blake soon followed. Each coach was blown away by his slowed down and emotional rendition of the iconic song. Adam said Terrence didn’t need the show, the show needed him. Blake called him special, while Kelly asked, “I’m curious, why aren’t you on the radio already?” — However, it was Alicia’s emotional speech that hooked Terrence to choose her. Alicia was overcome with emotion and Terrence said what got him was when Alicia said, “Divinity entered the room” when he sang. — Team Alicia
Check out the teams so far:
Team Adam: Davison, Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla;
Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker;
Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Lamella, Alexa Cappelli;
Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss, Megan Lee, Jordyn Simone, Terrence Cunningham;