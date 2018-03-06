‘The Voice’: 4-Chair Turn Brings The Judges To Tears On Night 4 Of Blind Auditions

Alicia and Blake win big on night 4 of Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’! However, the same can’t be said for Adam… Find out why inside our full recap!

Spensha Baker kicked off night 4 of Blind Auditions with a beautiful rendition of “Blackbird” by The Beatles and she nailed it. Blake and Kelly turned their chairs, and of course, started the episode off with a playful argument. But, Blake won the battle when Spensha said she wanted to pursue country. — Team Blake

Alexa Cappelli performed “I’ve Got The Music In Me” and blew the judges away. As soon as Kelly turned her chair, she stood up and began cheering and dancing along, that is, until Blake turned his chair. — Team Kelly

Adrian Brannon a country singer, performed “Two Bottles Of Wine” but none of the judges turned. When they explained why, Blake and Kelly both agreed that they couldn’t understand the words she was trying to sing. — No turns

Wilkes — the former lead singer of High Flight Society — gave us his spot in the band when he and his wife had their daughter and was out of the game [singing wise] until now. To make money, he writes country music, but wants to take the financial burden off his wife. He performed “One Headlight” and brought a rocker/country twist to it, which only meant one thing — It came down to Blake and Adam, who both turned their chairs at the same time, at the last second. — Team Blake

Jordyn Simone performed Tennessee Whiskey — Team Alicia

Megan Lee, a pop singer, killed her rendition of”Killing Me Softly With His Song” — Team Alicia