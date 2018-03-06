Matt Davis Officially Joins ‘The Originals’ Spinoff: But What About Klaroline?

Well, it looks like The CW wants to expand its ‘Vampire Diaries’ universe, as a new report claims ‘TVD’ star Matt Davis is now attached to a spinoff of ‘The Originals’.

The Originals may be coming to an end, but The CW is hoping to continue the Julie Plec-driven universe with a few of the series’ characters, as our sister site TVLine reports that a spinoff is in the works at the network — one that would star The Vampire Diaries‘ Matt Davis. The CW has yet to order the untitled project to series, but the network has allegedly signed deals with six actors to star in the spinoff of The Originals. So who’s attached thus far? And will Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) come on board? Here’s what we know.

Thus far, Danielle Rose Russell and Aria Shahghasemi, both of whom will make their debuts in The Originals‘ fifth and final season, are attached. Danielle will play a teenage Hope, while Aria will play her love interest. Newcomers Quincy Fouse (The Goldbergs), Kaylee Bryant (Santa Clarita Diet) and Jenny Boyd will also star, but details on their characters are being kept secret at this time. Similarly, details about the series aren’t quite clear right now, but given Matt’s attachment to the series, TVLine believes the series will be set in Mystic Falls at Alaric (Matt Davis) and Caroline’s Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted. Last year, Originals EP Julie Plec told TVLine that “the idea of the school as a safe haven for young supernatural beings certainly has a lot of relevance for Hope.”

And this past August, The CW’s president, Mark Pedowitz, said they were working on a new series built around The Originals‘ Hope. “There’s been many conversations about the character Hope,” he told reporters, before adding that “it’s too early in the process” to offer any details. “Nothing has come out of it yet. [Series creator] Julie [Plec] really wants to get the final season of The Originals done.” So now, we’re finally getting some more details! Unfortunately, Candice isn’t attached to the new series, and Joseph recently signed on to star in a Fox pilot based on Gone Baby Gone, so fans may not get another Klaroline reunion after The Originals wraps later this year.

The Originals‘ fifth and final season premieres Friday, April 20, at 9pm ET.