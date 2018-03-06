‘The Bachelor’: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Should Never Have Dumped Becca On Camera — It Was Cruel

Last night on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, fans were horrified when Arie ambushed an unsuspecting Becca, with at least two camera people, and dumped her for runner-up, Lauren B. It was ‘heartless,’ fans slammed, and I agree.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., how could you do that to Becca, the woman that you promised to “choose every day” in a romantic marriage proposal? How could you lull her into thinking that she was about to have a loving secret meet up with you in LA, and then blindside her with a public split? Listen, admitting that you had made a major mistake and had proposed to the wrong woman is not a crime. In fact, it would have been far worse to continue the charade of loving Becca, and even marrying her, when your heart wasn’t in it. Dumping her when you realized your giant error, would still have broken her heart — she still loved you. But, that would have been regular life. Heartbreak happens.

What wasn’t regular life, was the fact that you set Becca up to be filmed while you broke the devastating news that you had to “follow my heart” and end your relationship with her, in order to pursue runner up, Lauren, again. “Just thinking about the possibility of something with Lauren is making me want to risk it all, because I made a mistake, ” you told her in a confession, that must have felt like daggers to her heart, while the cameras rolled… and rolled. You could see a sick feeling creeping into her face as she began to take in what you were saying. “Oh my God,” she whispered. She started to cry. And kept crying with a camera recording her every tear and gasp. And Arie, you just kept the bombshells coming: “The reality of it is, that being with you, although it’s been everything that I wanted, I still think about her…” Then, you dropped the shocker that you had been talking to Lauren. “When I spoke to her, I just realized that there was all that feeling there still…and I don’t think it’s fair to be half in with you. I don’t think it’s fair for us to continue and to know that my head’s somewhere else. I want to take the risk and see if there’s a possibility with her.”

Arie, these are honest, but very hurtful things to lay on your still-in-love fiancee, under any circumstances, but to deliver this blow for a Bachelor special is as actor Zach Braff tweeted last night, ‘This is fucked up.’ And what was even more f**ked up was that you wouldn’t leave and give Becca her privacy after you had just crushed her. And the cameras kept going!

“Am I the only one who wants to smash Arie’s face in right now?” tweeted @Rob13567. “The Bachelor is like… ‘I don’t want you… but please don’t hate me… let me torture you even more by following you… and telling you over and over that I don’t want you,” tweeted @Annamariab67. “Leave,” “leave” the viewers kept tweeting while you hung around with the cameras watching Becca break down. Even former Bachelors and Bachelorettes slammed you, Arie, for your on-camera dump. “This is just MEAN,” Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted. “Ahhh.. my heart already hurts watching this,” Jojo Fletcher weighed in. “How did this break up end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don’t belong in this conversation,” Ben Higgins asked.

Yes, Arie. You did this. You agreed to make an unsuspecting Becca’s humiliation public. That’s on you, and it wasn’t right. All I can hope is that if Becca wants, that she becomes the next Bachelorette and finds the REAL love of her life!