‘The Bachelor’: Becca Admits She Was Suspicious That Arie Still Had Feelings For Lauren — Here’s Why

Becca Kufrin knew something was up before Arie called off their engagement. In a new interview, Becca reveals the moments she questioned her relationship with Arie.

Becca Kufrin, 27, noticed some “red flags” with Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, regarding the extent of his feelings for Lauren Burnham, 26, when The Bachelor season 22 premiered Jan. 1. “At that point, I knew that he had liked some of her Instagram photos so we had a conversation about it,” she told PEOPLE. “And that was the first time that he really threw it out that he should have a conversation with her and just apologize for how things had ended with her, that he had felt guilty.”

Becca questioned whether or not Arie was ready to be engaged. She revealed that Arie was open about the fact that he still had feelings for Lauren. “He said it was hard for him to always talk about it in interviews with the press, to relive that relationship,” she continued. “He said he couldn’t close that chapter until everything was said and done and the finale aired.” Becca felt “upset” and “betrayed” that Arie was still liking Lauren’s photos. “There was still jealousy there,” she admitted.

Unfortunately, things just got worse. Becca thought she was going to have a “nice romantic weekend” in Los Angeles with Arie, but her relationship went up in flames. “The night before he had turned off his phone, which I thought was strange, and it wasn’t until the moment when he walked into the house when he didn’t have his suitcases with him, I was like What’s going on?” she admitted. Arie broke up with Becca with the cameras rolling, leaving Becca blindsided. She called Arie’s way of breaking off their engagement “embarrassing” and said “there was a better and more tactful way to do it.”

The Bachelor finale event continues with a two-hour special After The Final Rose special on March 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.