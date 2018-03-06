Stormy Daniels Reportedly Sues Donald Trump: Is She Trying To Spill The Beans On Their Alleged Affair?

Stormy Daniels is reportedly firing back at Donald Trump with a lawsuit after he allegedly never signed a “hush” agreement about their alleged affair.

She’s taking a stand! Stormy Daniels, 38, (real name: Stephanie Clifford) has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, 71, that says he allegedly never signed a “hush” agreement to keep their alleged affair under the radar, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, CA on Mar. 6 and it claims the nondisclosure agreement is invalid and Stormy can discuss the alleged Donald affair if she wants, NBC News reported. The adult film star and Donald’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the agreement back three days before Donald was elected President in the 2016 election and in the documents, Donald was referred to as David Dennison and Stormy as Peggy Peterson. Many are shocked by Donald and Stormy having alias names and some even had a field day with the news by posting hilarious tweets about it. SEE THE TWEETS BELOW.

In the lawsuit documents, there is a blank space where Donald was supposed to sign and he allegedly did not sign it. The lawsuit also says that Stormy received $130,000 to stay quiet about Donald and she was allegedly bullied by Cohen to not say anything since she signed it but now she’s ready to fight back. “To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated,” the lawsuit reads, according to NBC. “On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles.”

Stormy and Donald’s alleged affair lasted for 11 months starting in 2006 and into 2007 while he was married to Melania Trump, 47, and they allegedly spent time alone together in locations Such as Lake Tahoe and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Stormy’s lawyer for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Thank you for the information David Dennison. — GrandmaLisa (@GrandmaLisa4) March 7, 2018

Wouldn't it be something if searching David Dennison on YouPorn turned up the infamous Trump pee tape? — MeeshDubCPA 🌊 (@RealMeeshDub) March 7, 2018

Oh man. Right now, there is an actual man named David Dennison who has no idea the world of shit he's about to receive. — Kevin Gormley (@kgorm83) March 7, 2018

I draw the line at being sued by pornstars for breach of contract. Call me unpatriotic, but I don’t remember David Dennison being on the ballot under the promise to make porn great again. — FF46 🌊 🌊 Marked Safe From David Dennison (@fightfor46) March 7, 2018

President Dennison has a better ring to it #DavidDennison — Lisa Botros 🌴☀ (@lisabotros) March 7, 2018

Paging David Dennison…..paging David Dennison….oopsie, you forgot to sign the NDA so your ass is grass! — Carmen Nedohin (@CarmenN1955) March 7, 2018

Our president is officially being sued by a pornstar. Stay classy, America.#DavidDennison — Kerri 🦋 #NeverAgain (@KerriJersey) March 7, 2018