Kylie Jenner Posts Adorable Closeup Pic Of Her ‘Angel’ Stormi Sleeping — Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad?

So sweet! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story on Mar. 6 to post another cute photo of baby Stormi Webster. See it here!

Kylie Jenner is a proud mama! The 20-year-old posted a new closeup pic of her one month old daughter Stormi Webster to her Instagram story on Mar. 6. and it was absolutely precious! The photo showed the newborn sleeping and Kylie put in two heart emojis along with the caption, “angel..” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing more and more pics of her bundle of joy and we’re loving every second of it! From her first public pic holding Stormi’s little hand to the first one of her face showing her big eyes, they’ve definitely been worth the wait. Stormi’s dark hair and chubby cheeks are just so endearing!

In addition to Kylie’s doting ways, Stormi’s daddy Travis Scott, 25, has been sharing the same photos on his social media with adoring comments about his baby girl. On the day she turned one month old, the rapper took to Snapchat to post a photo of Stormi’s pink shirt which had the word “Daddy” written on it inside a red heart. “My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course,” he captioned the loving photo.

These public appreciation posts from the happy parents already show how much little Stormi is already loved but Kylie’s Snapchat post showing her amazing nursery on Mar. 5 also proves how great she’s living! With a huge pink heart filled with butterflies hanging up in the room along with an adorable matching faceless toy, it looks as comfortable and girl as can be! We can’t wait to see more photos of Kylie and Travis’ pride and joy and from the looks of their recent actions, we may not have to wait too long!