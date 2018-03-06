Scott Disick Ready To Ghost Sofia Richie For Kourtney Kardashian If She’s Split From Younes Bendjima

Does Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s social media snafu meant they’re on the rocks? Scott Disick hopes so, as we’ve heard he’ll gladly ‘ghost’ Sofia Richie if Kourt’s single again.

When Kourtney Kardashian, 38, deactivated her Instagram and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, made his account private, many thought there was trouble in paradise between these two. While everything seems to be back to normal, Scott Disick, 34, certainly hopes something is up, as a source close to “The Lord” EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s praying “that Kourtney unfollowing Younes on social media is the beginning of the end for Kourtney and her boy toy. Scott has never stopped loving Kourtney and he always will.” Uh-oh. Well, bad news for Scott: Kourt’s back on the ‘gram and following Younes.

Looks like Scott’s ready to swoop in the second Kourt’s back on the market. Wait. What about Sofia Richie? Scott has had quite the love affair with the 19-year-old. They’ve travelled the world and were even seen having lunch together a few weeks ago. Will Scott stay by Sofia’s side if his baby mama suddenly becomes Younes-less? “If it turns out Kourtney is single again,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “you can bet that Scott will ghost Sofia and start spending more time at home with Kourt and the kids. As much fun as Scott has been having with Sofia, he still loves Kourt very much and would love to put his family back together.”

That’s….actually a bit harsh for Sofia. Even if this romance with Scott is “just a phase,” like her father Lionel Richie said it is, she doesn’t deserve to get ghosted by Scott the moment Kourt is single. Plus, even if she and Younes have split, it’s not like she’s going to throw open the doors and welcome Scott (and all his problems) back in her life. “The Lord” might want to take a hint and let go of those reconciliation dreams of his.

Also, with Scott ready to spend more with his ex and the kids, Sofia might want to hold on making any long-term plans with her current boyfriend. “Scott has been in a lot of pain since Kourt began sleeping with Younes,” the insider added, “and he’s has been waiting for the day that she deletes him from social media. Scott is hopeful that this as a major sign that it’s the beginning of the end for Kourt and Younes.”