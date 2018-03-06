‘Roswell’ Reboot Cast Revealed: Tyler Blackburn, Nathan Parsons & More

This reboot has been 16 years in the making, and now it has a hot cast to go with it! See ALL of the actors announced for our past/future fave show.



Yes, it’s really happening! Roswell is getting a reboot on The CW and the cast has finally been announced. It includes actors who have appeared on hit shows like The Originals, Pretty Little Liars and Bunheads. Jeanine Mason, 27, Nathan Parsons, 29, Tyler Blackburn, 31, Lily Cowles, 30, and Michael Vlamis, 27, have been confirmed as the cast, reports our sister site, Deadline. For now there is no official release date, but we’re sure there will be plenty of news about the series as it begins production. How exciting!

Here’s the synopsis for the Roswell reboot: Reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, NM, Liz Ortecho (Mason), a jaded biomedical researcher and the daughter of undocumented immigrants, is haunted by a tragic incident. She discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: He’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.

For those of you unfamiliar with Roswell, the original series ran from 1999 to 2002. It starred Shiri Appleby, Jason Behr, Katherine Heigl and Brendan Fehr among other young up and coming actors at the time. To read the character descriptions for the Roswell reboot, click through our gallery!