Rick Ross Forced To Postpone Daughter’s $100K Sweet 16 Party As He Recovers Post-Hospitalization

Aww, poor Rick Ross! Though he’s out of the hospital, the rapper reportedly had to reschedule his daughter Toie’s 16th birthday bash! Here’s the $100K details.

Rick Ross, 42, absolutely adores his daughter Toie, and was planning on doing it up big for her Sweet Sixteen. Unfortunately, he fell extremely ill just two weeks before the $100K birthday party, which he booked 7 months ago, was set. After being rushed to the hospital for reported respiratory and heart issues, his family made the decision to postpone the bash until he was out of the woods, according to sources who spoke to TMZ! We’re pretty positive that Toie was okay with the schedule change. So, what was Rick planning for his little girl’s big day?

Lucky Toie’s party was reportedly to be held at Casa Casuarina, which used to be the Versace Mansion, on March 17. As Rick recovers at his home, the family still hasn’t set a new date for the Sweet Sixteen. It’s sure to still be a major kicker, though. He’s got a reputation for spoiling Toie on her birthday, and this one is supposed to be the greatest yet. In the past, he enlisted performers like Rich Homie Quan, Trina, Meek Mill, and Ace Hood to perform for his daughter and her friends.

A new slate of hot singers was supposed to come out for the party. Apparently, according to TMZ‘s sources, he planned on surprising her in front of the hundreds of guests. We’ve seen every episode of My Super Sweet Sixteen, so we feel safe in saying that it’s likely an incredibly expensive car!

Hopefully, the party will be rescheduled soon. Rick was released from the hospital after four days in the ICU in the early hours of March 5. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, he’s recovering at home with his mother Tommie by his side. “Rick’s mom Tommie is a nurse, so she is well equipped to nurse her son back to health again,” a Maybach Music insider told us. “She’s waiting on him hand and foot.”