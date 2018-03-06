Nick Viall & Dean Unglert Act Out Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Romance With Lauren & Becca In Hilarious Video

Nick Viall and Dean Unglert are mocking Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s conflicted romances with Becca and Lauren by literally acting out the drama, wigs and all in a hilarious video!

Bachelor Nation, this video will make your LIFE! Nick Viall, 37, and Dean Unglert, 26, have managed to encapsulate current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s drama in selecting either Becca Kufrin, 27, or Lauren Burnham, 26, to be his bride. The show alums are mocking the quiet lack of chemistry he seemed to have with the pretty blonde while showing the brunette publicist as the bubbly, obvious choice, all while making the former race car driver look like a such a bore. The former Bachelor, along with Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean and Jared Haibon, shared the video on his Instagram ahead of the March 6 grand finale and After the Final Rose and it is everything!

First we see the three guys riding in a car and Dean tells us, “We prepared a little something special for ya,” while Nick adds, “To bring you up to speed. To really prepare you for tonight. A look back, if you will.” Dean gets the honor of playing Arie, donning a grey wig to match the 36-year-old’s fading hair as a voice says, “The first look is the Arie walk of shame slash soccer dad look.” Then see him seated on a sofa far apart from Nick in a blonde wig playing Lauren. In a dead-on portrayal of their nearly wordless snooze of a relationship, we hear crickets as they exchange occasional glances before “Arie” unenthusiastically says “I love you” and “Lauren” responds back, “I love you too.” Yep, that’ pretty much sums up all you need to know about their season’s plotline.

Nick then changes into a brunette wig to play much more verbose Becca, who did most of the talking in her relationship with Arie. “Becca” says “I just really feel like we’re connecting and that we’re falling in love and we have something special. It’s great,” while checked out “Arie” is seen looking bored and eating a burger. “Wow. Yeah, I love that. Wanna make out?” he deadpans and the two go to kiss before the camera cuts to the next scene. Sadly, that was shockingly accurate.

Now we see Becca’s hunky ex boyfriend Ross, who dramatically showed up in Peru and told Arie he wanted to propose to her as she was the only woman in the world for him. Seriously, Ross spoke more — and from the heart — in his one episode that Arie did all season long and Dean used that to portray what the realtor was really thinking about their encounter. “Nerd! You stupid stupid nerd!,” he yells at “Ross.” Ultimately they cut back to Arie and Becca parroting their “I love you’s” to recap why he picked her (though he later dumped her for Lauren). Seriously, if you missed season 22 of The Bachelor, Nick and Dean’s video totally sums it up in under 60 seconds.