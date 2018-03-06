Melania Trump ‘Really Unhappy’ Over Donald’s ‘Disrespectful’ Marriage Joke About Her Leaving Him

Poor Melania Trump. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the first lady is humiliated by husband Donald’s cringeworthy public joke about her leaving him.

You’ve got to feel for Melania Trump. She has seemed so miserable with husband Donald, 71, ever since he became president and now he’s publicly joking about her leaving him. Since he knows she would probably never do that — as no first lady has dumped a sitting Commander-in-Chief — it hurt all the more to have him make fun of the fact that she’s basically a White House prisoner. “Melania is used to Donald’s humor by now, and usually she pays no attention to it, but she really wasn’t happy to be part of one of his jokes,” a White House insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Trump made the cruel and cringeworthy joke about Melania leaving him at Washington D.C. annual Gridiron Dinner on March. 3. He told a packed audience, “So many people have been leaving the White House. It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ‘cause you want new thought. So, I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?’ That is terrible honey, but you love me, right?” UGH!! Poor Melania, Yeah DT, that IS TERRIBLE. She’s suffered through other women including porn stars alleging that they had affairs with Trump after he married Melania and how Trump is using her pain for jokes.

“Melania is, by nature, an incredibly private person, so it’s hard enough for her to be thrust into the spotlight and carry out the duties of First Lady—but, she does so because it’s part and parcel of being with Donald. However, making her the subject of a joke, in front of a large crowd of people, is out of line, and disrespectful. As usual though, Melania will likely just grin and bear it, because she knows only too well that there’s no point in confronting Donald over hurt feelings—and even if she did, there’s no way she will ever win an argument with Donald, because that’s just not the way their relationship works,” our insiders adds.

While she might not be able to win an argument or speak badly about him in public, Melania has shown her disdain for her husband in wonderfully passive aggressive ways by refusing to hold his hand. She’s even openly swatted it away when he’s tried to reach for it. She’s made it obvious through her body language that she can’t stand being touched by him, but she has carried on her duties as first lady. Now that Trump has hired a campaign manager for 2020, it looks like poor Melania might be stuck in the White House with him longer than she expected.