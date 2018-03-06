Mel B Alleges In Court Docs That Ex Stephen Belafonte Showed ISIS Beheading Videos To Daughters

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte’s legal battle has taken a dark turn after the singer claimed he allegedly showed their children graphic ISIS videos.

Well, this is just awful. In new court documents filed on March 1, Melanie “Mel B” Brown accused her ex Stephan Belafonte of showing videos of ISIS beheading individuals to her three daughters– Phoenix, 19, Angel, 10, and Madison, 6, according to The Blast. “When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational. This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images,” Mel B said. These shocking allegations have also caused the Spice Girls member to enroll her children into therapy. So sad, right?

Mel is isn’t taking the accusations lightly, in fact, she’s urging the court to prevent Stephen from having any visitation with the girls (Phoenix’s father is Jimmy Gulzar and Angel’s father is Eddie Murphy). And although it seems like the claims are too crazy to be true, Phoenix has confirmed the ISIS video viewing, according to PEOPLE. “He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS, as we were in the kitchen and he was cooking, “Phoenix said in a statement. “I never bonded with Stephen because he would call me names such as: ‘retarded’ and ‘stupid,'” Phoenix continued.

Stephen and Mel’s split certainly took the world by surprise. After nearly a decade of together, Mel filed for divorce in 2017. Unfortunately, before their marriage ended, there were sings of trouble. In late 2014, many fans believed Mel was being abused. Stephen addressed to the rumors with, “I don’t usually respond to Twitter msgs but I will respond to comments of hitting my wife which I think are quite disgusting in true.” It is still unclear whether or not Mel was abused or if Stephen did show their daughters ISIS videos. However, we certainly wish Mel and her family the best during this difficult time.