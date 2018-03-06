Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown Reportedly Cost $550K: Dress & Honeymoon Details

The royal family is sparing no expense when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding day. And that includes shelling out for a $550K dress! What makes this frock so special?

Meghan Markle‘s like any other bride in the world — excited about her big day, dreaming about saying “I do” to the man of her dreams, and searching for the perfect dress. But let’s be real; Meghan’s no ordinary bride! The future Mrs. Prince Harry reportedly had her wedding dress budget doubled, according to a source close to her who spoke to Look magazine. That means spending a cool $550,000 on a single gown!

Can you imagine how spectacular that dress will be? Hey, you only become a royal once, right? To put things in perspective, Kate Middleton‘s glorious Alexander McQueen gown she wore to marry Prince William in 2011 cost roughly $350,000. Yes, a couture McQueen gown fit for a princess costs $200,000 less than what Meghan will allegedly be wearing! Could May 19 get here faster, please? We can hardly wait to see her walk down the aisle!

The designer of the dress and what it’ll look like are being kept completely under wraps. The public didn’t see Kate’s dress until the day of the wedding, and people only found out it was McQueen when they saw designer Sarah Burton heading into Kate’s home! But don’t expect anything like the fluffy gown Meghan wore on Suits when her character, Rachel Zane, got married.

Meghan told Glamour in 2016 that, “It’s not my personal style, because I’m a lot more relaxed than Rachel but I love that I got to play dress up in this gown. Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic.”

The lavish expenses don’t end with the dress. After Harry and Meghan’s nuptials at Windsor Castle in front of 300 guests in the chapel and 2600 commoners awaiting them on the street, they’re heading out for a luxurious honeymoon. Apparently, Meghan’s the one taking care of the vacation details, as a present to Harry, according to Look. That’s going to set her back a pretty penny — around $160 grand!