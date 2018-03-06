Madison Beer & Hailey Baldwin Rock Sexy Matching Black Tanks At Her 19th Birthday — See Pics

Hailey Baldwin totally twinned with Madison Beer at her 19th birthday party when they both rocked slinky black tanks. Don’t they both look amazing?

Madison Beer looked absolutely gorgeous at her big 19th birthday bash on March 5. The As She Pleases singer dressed to the nines for the soiree with close pals at Mr. Chow in Los Angeles. The guest list included close friend Hailey Baldwin, 21, who decided to celebrate Madison by dressing just like her. Nothing works better when you need a simple look for a night out than a classic black tank. Great minds think alike!

Hailey took a casual, yet trendy, route by rolling up to Mr. Chow in a sexy, cleavage-baring tank top, paired with skinny “mom” jeans and sneakers. She kept things low key by bundling up in a beige anorak. Madison’s outfit couldn’t have been more different if she tried. Like Hailey, she went full cleavage in a skimpy black tank top. Hers was in the form of a micro-mini dress in black satin. She kept the look fresh with a giant fur stole and a pair of black combat boots. We’re living for this look.

Also on the guest list for Madison’s party were Presley Gerber, 18 (aka Kaia‘s brother) and his girlfriend, model Charlotte D’Alessio, 19. And for some reason, Jamie Foxx was also there? Okay! Looks like Katie Holmes didn’t make the cut.

Interestingly, Madison’s boyfriend, Zack Bia, was nowhere in sight. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t at the party, though — he could’ve arrived at a different time than Madison. Still! Madison released a song last month that was totally about Zack, called “Teenager in Love”. The lyrics are pretty self explanatory: “You make me feel like a teenager in love.” Zack commented on her Instagram announcing the song’s release, “this is the one you wrote about me right”. Aww!