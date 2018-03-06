‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Gets Naked For New On-Camera X-Rated Role

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout bared it all when she recently filmed Discovery Channel’s reality series ‘Naked And Afraid.’ Get the wild details here!

Woah! Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout, 26, totally took all her clothes off for the celebrity edition of Naked And Afraid and she was excited to do so! The Discovery Channel survival show leaves contestants stranded without food, water or clothes and Maci took full advantage of the opportunity. “Filming lasted like three days,” a source close to Maci told RadarOnline. Maci’s son, Bentley, 9, stayed with his dad Ryan Edwards, 30, and Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie, when she was filming the series and although they weren’t too thrilled about her being naked on the series, they were more than happy to watch the little guy. “They thought it was awesome she was able to experience that and be able to show she can make it in the wilderness,” the source continued.

It was first reported that Maci would be joining the interesting series by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on Mar. 5.”Maci spent a great deal of time training for the show before she left,” a source told the outlet. “She got to bring a few extra ‘personal’ items than the typical contestant on the show, but other than that, she didn’t get a lot of special treatment.”

Maci’s new role is a bit surprising considering her former Teen Mom OG co-star Farrah Abraham, 26, was recently fired from the MTV show due to her return working in the adult film industry and her rough treatment of the crew. Maci’s new role, however, is not affecting her contract with the show, the sources further revealed. We can’t wait to see Maci in action on the new series and it will be exciting to see if she ends up winning!