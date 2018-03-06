Lauren Burnham’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring From Arie Revealed On ‘After The Final Rose’

Well, this is interesting! Arie Luyendyk Jr. had a change of heart, and after initially proposing to Becca Kufrin, he is NOW engaged to Lauren Burnham! See her beautiful ring now!

Now this was definitely the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever! After Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, and then DUMPED her, he went back to runner-up Lauren Burnham, 25. She accepted him back into her life — they do love each other, after all — and now they are engaged! He popped the question on the After the Final Rose special. Her ring is huge and stunning, so good for her. The diamond ring is a gorgeous sparkler that looks incredible on Lauren. See the most gorgeous Bachelor and Bachelorette rings of all time right here!

“I made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you,” Arie said before getting down on one knee. “I can’t imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it — the good and the bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

This mind-boggling news is not a complete shock, in actuality. Back in late Feb. 2018, Us Weekly broke a report that Arie decided to ditch his original fiancée, Becca, in favor of the runner-up, Lauren. The source said, “He realized who he really wanted to be with and really loved. He just couldn’t stop thinking about the other woman.” Well, we hope that Arie has finally made the right decision, and that he and Lauren live happily ever after! Wasn’t this the craziest season of all-time?