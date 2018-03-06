Lauren Burnham Slays In Sheer Baby Blue Dress On ‘After The Final Rose’

Lauren Burnham turned up the heat on the ‘After the Final Rose’ special in a gorgeous baby blue dress. She looked stunning as she stepped out for the first time since Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s engagement shocker.

Lauren Burnham, 26, sizzled when she stepped out for the After the Final Rose special on March 6. She rocked a long-sleeved sheer crochet dress with floral detailing. The baby blue color made her blonde hair pop. She looked absolutely stunning, and her face lit up when she sat next to Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36. Even though it was tough to get where they are, these two seem very happy and in love!

Lauren brought her fashion A-game to the finale and the After the Final Rose special. For her final day of shooting in Peru, Lauren wowed in a beaded nude dress that fit her like a glove. The gown featured a plunging neckline and fringe detailing on the bottom. Unfortunately, Arie broke up with Lauren in Peru and proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, instead. As always, the winner and runner-up appeared on the After the Final Rose special following The Bachelor finale, we just didn’t expect it to be such a reversal.

Arie proposed to Becca, but he later broke off their engagement. Becca is now the new Bachelorette for season 14, which will premiere May 28! Arie started dating Lauren after breaking up with Becca. He proposed to Lauren on the second episode of the After the Final Rose special! This whole situation is eerily reminiscent of Jason Mesnick’s back in season 13. Jason proposed to Melissa Rycroft and broke things off during the After the Final Rose special. He revealed that he still had feelings for runner-up Molly Malaney, and she agreed to take him back during the episode. They’re now married and have a daughter together, Riley.

