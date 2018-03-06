Kylie Jenner Won’t Have More Kids With Travis Without A Proposal, Says Source: Will They Wed?
Kylie Jenner’s ‘dreaming’ of a romantic wedding with Travis Scott, and HL learned she’s made it super clear that without a ring, she’s not having more babies!
Kylie Jenner, 20, may have just given birth, but she’s already got marriage on her mind! While things are going great between her and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, the new mom eventually wants more — starting with a diamond ring! Kylie and Travis already share one child together, daughter Stormi Webster, but if he wants another baby, Kylie has one major demand. Click here to see adorable pics of baby Stormi.
“Kylie would love to have a big family with continuity, meaning only one baby daddy, but she is in no rush,” our source said. “Kylie feels that Travis is committed to her, but she still dreams that he will propose and they will make everything official with a fairytale wedding.” Only time will tell if they’ll actually tie the knot, but we’re definitely rooting for these two — especially for Stormi’s sake!