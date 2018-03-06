Kylie Jenner Won’t Have More Kids With Travis Without A Proposal, Says Source: Will They Wed?

Kylie Jenner’s ‘dreaming’ of a romantic wedding with Travis Scott, and HL learned she’s made it super clear that without a ring, she’s not having more babies!

Kylie Jenner, 20, may have just given birth, but she’s already got marriage on her mind! While things are going great between her and baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, the new mom eventually wants more — starting with a diamond ring! Kylie and Travis already share one child together, daughter Stormi Webster, but if he wants another baby, Kylie has one major demand. Click here to see adorable pics of baby Stormi.

At this point, they Kylie and Travis are closer than ever since the birth of their daughter and she made it clear to him that she will not have any more kids with him unless he proposes," a source close to the Kardashians shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "Now that she has his baby, Kylie would love to be a young bride and marry Travis. While she is not putting any pressure on him, she has given him one rule: no more kids unless we are getting married." While Kylie got pregnant very early in the relationship, Stormi has changed everything for the two of them. At this point, they have no desire to be with anyone else

Kylie and Travis now share a deeper bond and watching him hold their daughter has made Kylie fall more in love with Travis," our insider explained. "They are getting along great and Kylie is in no rush to change anything. She feels everything will come together when the time is right, and that means more babies too." Eventually though, the makeup mogul feels she may take after her mom, Kris Jenner, 62, and have a lot of kids. After all, she definitely knows she wants Stormi to have siblings. At the same time though, she knows she still has plenty of time for all of that!

“Kylie would love to have a big family with continuity, meaning only one baby daddy, but she is in no rush,” our source said. “Kylie feels that Travis is committed to her, but she still dreams that he will propose and they will make everything official with a fairytale wedding.” Only time will tell if they’ll actually tie the knot, but we’re definitely rooting for these two — especially for Stormi’s sake!