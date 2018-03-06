Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Best Sex Of Romance After Storm’s Birth — Why It Was So Awesome

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just couldn’t wait any longer to get it on after the birth of daughter Stormi. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their hot post-baby sex.

Now that little Stormi Webster has entered the world, her parents Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are brushing back up on how they made her in the first place. The couple took a romantic post-baby vacation in Miami and things got so steamy that they couldn’t hold back on making love for the first since their child arrived. “Kylie was eager to get reconnected romantically with Travis and the pair did so during their trip to Miami. They were feeling so turned-on by each other, they could not wait any longer and defied doctors orders. They had sex a week or two earlier than the doctor ordered which was not to have intercourse for 6 weeks after giving birth,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Miami was a total love-fest for the pair as they were able to reconnect intimately for the first time in months. It was awesome for the both of them as their bond is now stronger than when they last made love. Kylie really feels a strong tie to the father of her daughter and making love to him for the first time since giving birth was a new, and wonderfully emotional experience for both of them,” our insider adds. The couple was spotted putting on major PDA while out to brunch with pals and cuddled up close during a boat ride on their getaway to south Florida.