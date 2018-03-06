Kylie Jenner Shows Bizarre Mark Under Her Eye As She Hides Face Outside Miami Hotel With Travis Scott

Uh oh! Kylie Jenner has just started showing her face in public again and she’s sporting a strange-looking spot under her eye. We’ve got the pics.

For a cosmetics mogul, you'd think Kylie Jenner would want to cover up any weird spots or blemishes on her face. The 20-year-old was photographed leaving a hotel in Miami with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, and appeared to have a mysterious dark mark underneath her left eye. She's definitely aware of concealer as a makeup maven, but she didn't try to cover up the discolored skin, instead holding a sweater up to her face just over her nose so that her eye and the mark could clearly be seen. We hope its nothing serious.

Kylie and Travis have been in Miami for the past few days as he’s performing a couple of sold-out shows. They’ve been enjoying some down time while leaving baby Stormi Webster back at the hotel. The pair had a PDA filled brunch with pals then later took a romantic boat ride where she was seated between his legs looking super in love. It’s their first big getaway since their daughter was born back on Feb. 1 and they’re totally making the most of having some mommy-daddy date time together. In pictures of their other ventures out in Miami, Kylie’s beautiful face looked just fine and the weird mark wasn’t visible.

The reality star is still over the moon in love with her little girl, posting new photos of her sweet face to her Instagram stories on March 6. Stormi is seen sleeping with her adorable chubby baby cheeks. We got our first look good look at the infant back on March 3 when Ky shared a full face pic on her Snapchat account. It was like she threw the company a bone after a negative tweet she wrote about an upgrade caused Snapchat’s stock to plunge six percent, losing roughly $1.3 billion. The crash came after Kylizzle tweeted “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” on Feb. 21 and the next day Wall Street took notice! Talk about the power of Kylie’s social influence. She really is the queen.