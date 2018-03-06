Kim Kardashian Nibbles on Noodles Topless In Wild Photo: See More Stars Eating While Nude

Celebs just love eating in the nude! Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram features her eating noodles while topless and it’s apparently the new A-list trend! See more stars doing the same in these wild photos!

There’s nothing like a hot steamy bowl of noodles… while nude, right? Well, while the celeb trend is sweeping Hollywood, it may not be for everyone. But, stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Chrissy Teigen, 32, are totally into it. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on March 6, where she posted a new R-rated snap from her recent trip to Tokyo with her sisters, Kourtney, 38, and Khloe, 33. In the new snap, Kim — who is no stranger to taking nude selfies — is pictured nibbling on noodles with her breasts on display. She covered up a bit with with her hands strategically placed in front of her, holding chopsticks and a bowl. Check out Kim and more stars who don’t mind a breezy meal in ur attached gallery!

Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite stars who has no shame in her game of baring it all at the dinner table, or kitchen counter, or in a chair, or in bed. The model, author and funny woman is so comfortable in the skin she’s in, that a topless photo of her preparing the family salad is super casual. She recently took to Instagram on February 11, where she showed off her pregnant belly while cooking in her kitchen… topless! She covered her breast with two edited salad stickers and put on a big smile with her bottom half wrapped in a towel.

Chrissy once presented her hubby, John Legend, 39, with a cake for Father’s Day while in the nude in bed! Oh, and who could forget about the time she posed naked with an Easy Bake Oven in her lap. — You’ve got to love Chrissy!

Check out Kim, Chrissy and more stars — including Kendall Jenner, 22, and Miranda Kerr, 34 — who love to strip down for a tasty meal by clicking through our attached gallery!