20 Times Kim Kardashian Wore Skintight Maxi Dresses Like A Pro — See Pics

Latex, stretch fabric, you name it — Kim Kardashian has worn it all in the form of a maxi dress! We’ve rounded up Kim’s best maxi dress looks, and we can’t look away!

Maxi goals! — There isn’t one person who can rock a maxi dress the way Kim Kardashian, 37, can. Although she’s the self-dubbed mirror selfie queen, Kim deserves to be called the maxi dress queen after getting a look at these 20 photos we’ve put together in the attached gallery. Whether it’s latex, stretch fabric, strapless styles, or even two-piece maxi dresses, Kim has proved that she can pull of any type of maxi dress! Check out Kim’s best maxi looks in our gallery!

While Kim has showed us all that she can do just about anything, fashion is one thing we can always count on her for. She’s even credited her husband, Kanye West, 40, with helping her transform her style. Now, she’s dressed by the world’s top designers, including, Balmain, Givenchy, Celine, Versace and Alaia, just to name a few. One designer who is responsible for the skintight, maxi skirts Kim owns in just about every color is Tom Mark of Mark Wong Nark. He custom designs a ton of Kim’s go-to neutral maxi’s. In fact, Kim has donned Tom Mark’s pieces since the early 90s’… just take a look at this photo!

Kim most recently showed off her incredible curves and 24-inch waist in an all-black spaghetti-strapped maxi when she attended the release party for Marina Acton’s new single “Fantasize” in Hollywood, California. Mrs. West stunned in the simple, floor-length gown where her only accessory was her sleek pink hair.

Back in September 2017, Kim debuted an icy blonde hairstyle at the children’s line The Tot in L.A., where she also showed off a shoulder-length lob. However, while her hair turned heads, it was her cut-out, gray maxi dress that stole the attention of everyone in attendance. She rocked a form-fitting dress that featured a large cutout across her stomach, which obviously showcased her toned abs. And, there’s plenty more sultry photos of Kim’s best maxi looks in our attached gallery — Take a look through, above!