Kim Kardashian Flaunts Butt Crack In Sexy Plunging Gown At Madonna’s Oscars Party

NSFW! Kim Kardashian let it all hang out at Madonna’s exclusive Oscars after-party on March 4! She showed off her butt crack in a backless dress in a photo from the exclusive bash!

Kim Kardashian, 37, bared her booty at Madonna‘s super exclusive Oscar’s after-party on March 4. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed with her butt crack on full display while in the singer’s professional photo area, which consisted of a white backdrop with cool paper cutouts, making for the most epic snapshots. Kim seductively posed with her back facing the camera, believed to be held by Madonna’s photog, JR. Kim had her new pink hair on display, as she rocked a black long sleeve dress with an open back. While Kim’s party attire was risqué in the back, it was all business in the front. The skintight, long black gown covered up the sexy star to her neck. However, she sex appeal was still at an all time high. — Check out that photo and more from the big bash, below!

Kim’s booty shot wasn’t the only snap to go public from Madonna’s wild Oscars after-party. She posed with the iconic singer herself, with both stars grabbing onto white paper cutouts. And, Madonna just put the paper in her mouth, well, because she’s madonna. But, there was a cryptic message to this particular photo, as see below. “Eating paper with Kim……… A foreshadowing of things to come,” Madonna captioned the photo, hinting that there’s clearly an secret project the pair are working on. She dropped some hints in the hashtags, one of which included, “skin care”. Could Madonna be collaborating with KKW Beauty? While it’s unclear what exactly the singer and business mogul are working on, it’s bound to be epic with the amount of star power between them!

Internet goers also got excited about another photo from the party, which featured Kim, Madonna and none other than Cardi B, 25. The three female powerhouses posed in a line with just their faces in the white paper cutouts.

Madonna’s Oscars after-party seemed to be the hottest spot in town after the 90th annual awards show, as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were two of the many A-listers who graced the guest list. Other famous faces at the party included: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Chelsea Handler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Paris Jackson, Offset, Greta Gerwig, Amy Adams, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. Click here to see all of the best highlights from the Oscars!