Kendall Jenner Hospitalized: Reportedly Suffered ‘Bad Reaction’ To Vitamin Drip — Is She OK?

Oh no! Kendall Jenner was reportedly hospitalized just days before she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 5. What’s going on!?

Kendall Jenner, 22, spent a few hours in Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills ahead of Oscars weekend, according to The Blast. The gorgeous supermodel reportedly had a bad reaction to a vitamin drip, and had to be treated by medical professionals. The site reports that she was released after a “short time.” It’s unclear why Kendall was put on the vitamin drip that reportedly sent her to the hospital, but, clearly, she was able to bounce back pretty quickly, as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 5 and looked to be in perfect health. The 22-year-old’s outfit was one of the most buzzed-about of the night, as she put her long legs on display in the teeniest minidress EVER. Of course, she pulled it off flawlessly!

On the red carpet, Kendall had a huge smile on her face, and there was no evidence that she was ill just a few days earlier (The Blast does not confirm which day the reported hospitalization took place). As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kendall is hoping to segue into an acting career once her modeling days are up, so the VF party was the perfect place for her to mingle amongst those in the movie biz. “It’s great for her to be out there networking with all the industry bigwigs,” our source explained.

Kendall star has been open about some of her health struggles in the past, particularly her battle with anxiety. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner recently explained that her daughter’s anxiety heightens during Fashion Week, and Kendall was noticeably MIA from most of the shows this season. There is no confirmation that this is in any way related to this reported hospitalization.