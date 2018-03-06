Katy Perry Disses Lionel Richie: Daughter Sofia Has No Respect For Him With Scott Disick Romance

Katy Perry dissed ‘American Idol’ co-panelist Lionel Richie, saying both she and his daughters don’t respect him. We’ve got her cutting remark about Sofia.

Can Katy Perry lead American Idol back to its former glory? The 33-year-old sure is doing everything possible to make sure the singing talent competition delivers for ABC and hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 5. Katy is the lead judge on a panel that includes legendary singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, 68, and country superstar Luke Bryan, 41. The “Roar” singer said she and Luke are like brother and sister and that Lionel is like an uncle…and not int a good way “We respect him just about as much as his kids respect him. Which is not a lot,” she revealed. OUCH!!

We know he’s not thrilled about 19-year-old daughter Sofia‘s romance with 34-year-old Scott Disick, but Katy’s comment came seemed to pretty much confirm that his kids don’t show him the respect that a father’s opinion deserves. The singer dissed Lione even more, getting in digs about how the music icon critiques contestants. She said that when he uses examples of the times he worked with such legends as Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, they’re so long winded that they’re “Ted Talks.” She said that she and Luke use the opportunity of his standing up to deliver the reviews to put whoopie cushions on his seat. “We’re ruining his legacy” she joked. “He’s an uncle you want in your house telling you telling you al these wonderful historical stories and he does have some tea but we can’t put that on TV,” she added.

Sadly Katy didn’t address rumors about her love life, especially her possible reunion with ex Orlando Bloom, 41. The pair was spotted vacationing in Italy last month and all signs seem to point to a reconciliation. The two made such an adorable couple and seemed to remain close even after their March 2o17 breakup. Now that Katy’s going to be sticking around LA to tape AI, it sure would make it more convenient to rev up their romance after spending much of last year touring or doing other promotion for her Witness album. But hey, she did say that the show has found some truly amazing talent among AI‘s contestant pool so tune in starting Sunday March 11 at 8pm EST on ABC to see if she’s right.