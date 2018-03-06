Paris Fashion Week continued on March 6 with the incredible Chanel show, which feature Kaia Gerber front and center on the runway. See all the pics here!

Kaia Gerber has been killing it this Fashion Month, and she was at it again during the Chanel Fall Winter 2018 runway show for Paris Fashion Week on March 6. While this era’s bigwig models, like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, were MIA from the show Kaia strutted her stuff down the runway like a total pro. Can you believe how much she looks like her mom, Cindy Crawford!? For her runway look, Kaia looked well beyond her 16 years in a lacy black dress, which was paired with black tights and elbow-length pink gloves. Her makeup was kept to a minimum, with her hair piled on top of her head in an updo, and she accessorized with mismatched earrings and an oversized purse.

Other models to walk the Chanel runway were Edie Campbell and Adwoa Aboah, while Keira Knightley and Lily Allen were in the audience to watch on. Back in January, Kaia also represented Chanel at Paris Fashion Week. That time, she was modeling the brand’s Spring/Summer Couture collection — and she even got to open the show! While Kendall, Gigi, Bella and the likes have been making appearances at various fashion shows this year, it definitely seems like the time has come for a new generation of models to be at the forefront — and Kaia is definitely leading the way. Of course, she’s learned from one of the best: Her mom, Cindy, is one of the most-recognized models of all-time.

This is just the beginning for Kaia when it comes to working for Chanel, too. It was reported by our sister site, Women’s Wear Daily, earlier this year that the teenager and Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, are teaming up for the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collection, which will be available in September. 2018 is definitely the year of Kaia Gerber!