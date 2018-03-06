Justin Bieber Liked A Model’s Instagram Pic From 2 Weeks Ago: Should Selena Be Worried?

Oops! Justin Bieber was caught hanging out on a gorgeous model’s Instagram account after he liked a weeks-old photo. Dies this say anything about his relationship with Selena?

Just when Selena Gomez‘s friends were starting to come around to her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber, he goes and allegedly makes . Justin apparently liked one of hot model and YouTube star Inanna Sharkis‘ sexy Instagram pics — that she posted two weeks ago. Listen, it happens to all of us. We’ve liked someone’s old pic on Instagram or Facebook while scrolling through their photos and it was epically cringeworthy. The problem for Justin is that he’s famous AF, and people follow every move he makes! See the pic he liked below.

So, should Selena freak about her boyfriend liking another woman’s old pic? And one that’s pretty sexy, at that? Probably not! Inanna is friends with Johnny Shahidi, one of Justin’s best friends. She’s also part one of the artists represented by his Shots Studio. The company was formed after Justin made a major investment in 2013. Plus, Inanna doesn’t post that much on Instagram. It’s only the sixth most recent pic on her account!

Hopefully, that’s the case. Things are going swimmingly in his relationship with Selena right now! And her friends are starting to see why Justin makes her so happy. As HollywoodLife.com told you previously, her besties were reluctant to let him back in after the heartbreak he caused her the first time they dated. “Nobody is a big fan of his, and everyone is worried that he’s going to hurt her and break her heart again,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer told us EXCLUSIVELY. But that has all changed! “Their friends who thought they were crazy to get back together think they’ve been good for each other,” a source later told People.