‘Will & Grace’ Meets ‘Shades Of Blue’ When Jennifer Lopez Cameos In Hilarious New Episode

Detective Santos, is that you? Jennifer Lopez is back on a brand new episode of ‘Will & Grace’, but there’s a catch!



Worlds are colliding on NBC! The one and only Jennifer Lopez, 48, guest stars on a brand new episode of Will & Grace on Thursday, March 8 at 9/8c. The catch? It’s as her Shades of Blue character, Detective Santos. Well, sort of! In this preview, Detective Santos is helping a grieving mother cope with the death of her child as they prepare to do an identity check by showing her the deceased body. When the medical examiner pulls the body out we find out that it’s actually Jack (Sean Hayes) who somehow got a gig acting on Shades of Blue! Of course Jack can’t contain his excitement and immediately breaks character to talk to J.Lo. Can you blame him? We totally would, too!

“Do you remember me?” Jack asks excitedly as a confused Jennifer looks down at him. “Who is this? Why is this corpse talking?” Jennifer asks around, but unfortunately for her Jack keeps going. “You don’t remember me. That… it’s okay. It’s a little hurtful but it’s… you meet a lot of people. So do I. I remembered you, but whatever… lets just go again. Lets just go again,” Jack says as the medical examiner pushes him back into the body freezer. Too funny!

For those of you who don’t remember, Jennifer originally appeared as herself in three episodes of Will & Grace back in 2004. The small arc revolved around us finding out that Jennifer grew up with Karen’s beloved Rosario in the Bronx, which somehow led to her singing at Karen’s wedding to Lyle. The best part? Jack filled in for one of J.Lo’s back up dancers, which is why he would be asking if she remembered him. Duh!