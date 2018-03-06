New Pic
Jennifer Lawrence Goes For Emma Stone’s Cleavage With Her Tongue In Wild Oscars Pic

Jennifer Lawrence Licking Emma Stones Cleavage
Guillermo del Toro with cast and crew - Best Picture - 'The Shape Of Water', presented by Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty 90th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty 90th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty 90th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
90th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Well, this is the last photo we thought we’d ever see from the Oscars…then again, when J-Law is involved, anything can happen. See the hilarious backstage pic here!

This is just priceless! While hanging out backstage at the 2018 Oscars on March 4, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, pretended to lick Emma Stone‘s cleavage, and it was everything. Emma, 29, and Judd Apatow, pretended to look disgusted at J-Law’s antics, but you know they were loving it.

Jennifer and Emma (who were seatmates during the big night) also teamed up to take over the Oscars bar, laughed and joked with each other throughout the ceremony and even went to the bathroom together. What we’re saying is: we want in on this friendship.

Twitter quickly expressed their fondness for the pairing. “JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND EMMA STONE SITTING TOGETHER. Love that,” one fan tweeted. “How refreshing to see Hollywood laughing at themselves and enjoying the moment. Hope these 2 stay close,” another wroteCatch up on the best moments from the 2018 Academy Awards here.

