Jennifer Lawrence Goes For Emma Stone’s Cleavage With Her Tongue In Wild Oscars Pic

Well, this is the last photo we thought we’d ever see from the Oscars…then again, when J-Law is involved, anything can happen. See the hilarious backstage pic here!

This is just priceless! While hanging out backstage at the 2018 Oscars on March 4, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, pretended to lick Emma Stone‘s cleavage, and it was everything. Emma, 29, and Judd Apatow, pretended to look disgusted at J-Law’s antics, but you know they were loving it.

Jennifer and Emma (who were seatmates during the big night) also teamed up to take over the Oscars bar, laughed and joked with each other throughout the ceremony and even went to the bathroom together. What we’re saying is: we want in on this friendship.

Twitter quickly expressed their fondness for the pairing. “JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND EMMA STONE SITTING TOGETHER. Love that,” one fan tweeted. “How refreshing to see Hollywood laughing at themselves and enjoying the moment. Hope these 2 stay close,” another wrote. Catch up on the best moments from the 2018 Academy Awards here.

Check out more tweets and posts about J-Law and Emma goofing off at the Oscars:

We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone's pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt — Jess G👀dwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 5, 2018

Would pay to hear JLaw & Emma Stone's #Oscars commentary pic.twitter.com/74946Hu7um — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

jennifer lawrence laughing at emma when jimmy kimmel mentioned the la la land/moonlight gaffe in last year's #Oscars 😂 pic.twitter.com/wMEkJUUFjB — best of emma stone (@picsofstone) March 5, 2018