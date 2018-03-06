Jennifer Garner Finally Explains What She Was Thinking During That Now-Famous Viral Oscar Meme

LOL! After Jennifer Garner became the most viral meme at the Oscars, she finally explained what she was thinking when her face went blank mid-applause! And, you’re going to want to read this…

Jennifer Garner‘s got jokes! The actress, 45, finally addressed the now-viral meme of her in the audience at the 90th annual Academy Awards, which took place on March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in LA. In the buzzed about moment, Garner was featured on the ABC telecast applauding — alongside her seat mate, The Mindy Project‘s Chris Messina — when her hands abruptly stopped and her facial expression went blank and she appeared to be overcome with panic and emotion. Shortly after, the internet took notice and Garner became the Oscars’ most viral meme, as seen below, with fans asking the question — “What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?”

The extreme reactions to the viral moment quickly caught the attention of Garner, who took to Instagram with the most epic reaction. And, it seems as though Garner herself was curious as to what she was thinking. “Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish,” she joked on social media about the meme. She took another guess, this time poking fun at her Capital One gig. “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?” Garner said, referencing the famous line in her popular Capital One Venture television commercials. Lastly, she added, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?”

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

Garner attended the Oscars as a presenter, where she introduced Eddie Vedder’s performance. The actress stunned on the red carpet in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown with Versace shoes. She accessorized with sapphire and diamond earrings, from the Piaget Sunny Side of Life collection, and two white gold and diamond rings by Piaget, which consisted of 25 carats alone. Garner was a vision on the Academy Awards red carpet with her voluptuous locks down and wavy.

Garner, a big fan of Body By Simone, has never looked better. The mother of three — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — showcased her toned arms and fit physique, which turned heads as she made her way down the carpet.

Jennifer Garner is currently single after splitting with husband Ben Affleck in April 2017, after 12 years of marriage. The two stars get along just fine these days, co-parenting their three children.