Is ‘Dexter’ Returning For 9th Season 5 Years After Finale? — Viral Poster Has Fans Shook

It’s the era of reboots and revivals, so is ‘Dexter’ next on the list? A new poster floating around the internet had fans freaking out that a NEW season is on the way.



Is Dexter coming back with a new season in September 2018? A promotional image showing the faces of Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Yvonne Strahovski (Hannah) side-by-side and looming over a small white boat floating on blood covered water has gone viral, prompting rumors a new season is on it’s way. The image also reads “09/2018” with a knife as the backslash, and shows the logos for Dexter, Showtime and Netflix at the bottom. However, there has been no formal announcement of a ninth season which leads us to believe it’s definitely a hoax. In fact, the poster originated from Euforia Studios on Facebook… in May 2017. So we’re calling BS on this one, HollywoodLifers. Sorry!

However, the poster’s sudden viral status convinced enough fans that a new season was coming to get them talking on social media. Apparently they all ignored the ignored the date on the Facebook post and just immediately started sharing it, further proving that you should believe everything you read on the internet — or Facebook. Tweets about the alleged new season were filled with excitement, while others went straight to the source(s) to try and find out if there was any truth to it. Fans were tweeting Showtime’s account, as well as the Dexter account and even actress Yvonne asking for answers — but none came.

See the viral poster below as well as how fans have been reacting to the fake news:

THERES A SEASON 9 OF DEXTER COMING OUT OMFG — samantha ross (@samanthaakaay) March 6, 2018

UMMM WAIT

so there is a rumor that there might be a DEXTER SEASON 9

i will cry, just sayin, if it's real — madeline :) (@ayexmadeline) March 5, 2018