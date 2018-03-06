Is Cynthia Nixon Running For Governor Of New York? Reports Claims ‘Sex & The City’ Star Will Announce Soon

Actress Cynthia Nixon is expected to announce that she’s running for governor of New York in 2018 as a Democratic candidate! We have the details here.

Looks like Miranda Hobbes is moving out of Brooklyn and heading to Albany! Cynthia Nixon is allegedly going to announce that she’s running for governor of New York state against current governor Andrew Cuomo, according to local NY1. The politically active Sex and the City star would be running on the Democratic ticket. Cynthia has said in the past, publicly, that she would considering a run. She’s apparently forming a campaign staff, including “two former operatives” of New York City mayor Bill de Blasio — Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers. De Blasio is one of Cynthia’s good friends.

The actress’ rep did not deny that she was considering a gubernatorial run, instead releasing a statement that says, “many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it. If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public.”

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.