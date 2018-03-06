Heather Locklear: Cops Raid Her Home & Search For Gun After She Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Them

Heather Locklear’s home was searched for a gun by police on Mar. 6 after the troubled star allegedly told cops she would shoot them during her arrest last week.

Yikes! Heather Locklear‘s home in Thousand Oaks, CA was searched for hours by police on Mar. 6 when they were looking for a gun. The actress allegedly threatened to shoot the cops on Feb. 25 when they arrested her for felony domestic violence against her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, according to TMZ. The arrest seemed to turn into quite a rough incident when 56-year-old Heather allegedly resisted and even attempted to hurt the cops. “If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you,” she said to them according to law enforcement sources who spoke with the outlet. Sources also said that during the police investigation, officials found out that Heather had a handgun registered in her name back in 1985, which led to the search. Although the cops didn’t find any gun, they’re figuring out what to do next.

While the cops were raiding the former Melrose Place star’s house, she wasn’t home and is currently in a medical treatment facility, where she is looking to get help. Sources also told the outlet that Heather was extremely intoxicated at the time of her arrest, which definitely proves it could have been a factor in her rough actions during the alleged argument with her boyfriend and when the cops showed up. Eric Buschow Sargeant with Ventura Sheriff’s office spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com and confirmed details about the search. “Ventura Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Heather Locklear’s Thousand Oaks home on Tuesday looking for a handgun registered to her and could not locate gun in the search which took a couple of hours and she was not present at the home at the time,” Sargeant said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Heather’s been in hot water with the law. She’s had a troubled past full of previous arrests and rehab visits and her life has been up and down throughout the years. We continue to wish Heather and all those affected by this incident many healing wishes and hope things get better soon!