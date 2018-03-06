8 Hot AF Rappers Who Have Perfect Pecs: Drake, T.I. & More

Is it hot in here, or is it just us!? These sexy rappers are showing us just what they’ve got underneath their clothes and we aren’t mad!

Sexy, sexy! These rappers are taking it all off and showing us what they’ve got both on stage and off! It isn’t all about the music — sometimes you have to have the perfect bod to match! We all know Drake, 31, is a phenomenal musical artist, but did you know he has some perfect pecs underneath it all? He took to Instagram on a vacation in Jamaica and showed off his perfect bod by the pool! Drake posted this pic right after he and reported fling Jennifer Lopez, 48, split up, could he have been trying to send her a message!?

Rapper T.I., 37, is one sexy guy, and he’s got the body to match it! T.I. has certainly been keeping up with his fitness over the years and remains in top shape with tone abs, biceps, and pecs! No wonder why his wife, Tiny, can’t get enough of her hubby! Though there have been some reports of these two having some trouble in paradise, T.I. and Tiny seem to be doing okay these days! T.I. admits he’s ‘really turned on’ by Tiny’s renewed energy — we’re happy these two were able to work it out!

Forget posting shirtless selfies on the internet, these rappers like to perform shirtless too! Trey Songz, 33, performs shirtless on the reg, and his fans love it! We get it though, it certainly must get hot on that stage! Big Sean, 29, also likes to give his fans a peak at what he’s got under his shirt! At Power 106 FM’s ‘Cali Christmas’ concert in 2014, Big Sean lifted up his shirt and flexed for the crowed — he definitely did not disappoint with that performance!

