‘The Bachelor’: Bekah M. Slams Arie For Sliding Into Her DMs After Breaking Up With Her On Show

SAVAGE! One of Arie’s exes, Bekah Martinez, threw MAJOR shade at him after his controversial finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ and even called him out for sliding into her DMs just last month!

Becca Kufrin has kept quiet on social media since the shocking footage of Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumping her just weeks after proposing on The Bachelor aired during part one of the finale on March 5. However, another one of his exes from this season, Bekah Martinez, is NOT keeping her thoughts to herself! “Yo dude when you break off an engagement for your other ex gf the least you can do is LEAVE when she tells you to f***ing GET OUT,” Bekah tweeted, referring to Arie’s admission that he felt he had to end things with Becca because he still had feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. “hahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest f***ing tool I’ve ever seen. Becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life.”

She then went on to REALLY call Arie out, by revealing that he reached out to her via Direct Message on Twitter in February. The conversation happened around the time when news broke that Bekah had been reported missing by her own mother after she returned home from filming The Bachelor. Bekah posted a screenshot that showed Arie sent her one of the memes that went viral amidst the saga with the message, “This may just win the internet today. Such a shame they didn’t use your license photo [crying laughing emoji].” Bekah responded, and Arie wrote back, “So good [crying laughing emoji]. You seriously crack me up. Hope all is well.”

We won’t know exactly where Arie and Lauren’s relationship stands until the March 6 episode of After the Final Rose airs, but considering he told Becca he wanted to see if he could make things work with Lauren, there’s a good chance those two were together when this exchange went down. Plus, as Becca revealed, Arie was also ‘liking’ Lauren’s Instagram photos when he was still engaged to her, so he should probably start being a LITTLE more careful with his social media use, huh!?

that moment when you realize you dodged a bullet @ariejr pic.twitter.com/jkW2dyS5Go — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

dm’ing your ex is a good look too 🙃 @ariejr pic.twitter.com/dRQYw6fIbZ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018