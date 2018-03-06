‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Is Introduced To 5 Of Her Suitors On Live TV

Immediately after Becca was announced as the next Bachelorette, she got the chance to meet some of the men who will be vying for her heart. She’s one lucky lady!

After having her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin is getting another chance at love on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette — and her journey started RIGHT after the news of her new gig broke! Becca was announced as the Bachelorette on live TV during After the Final Rose on March 6, and after she soaked in the excitement of the reveal, she got the chance to meet some of the men who will be competing on her upcoming season of the show. Yep, right there on live TV, just like Rachel Lindsay did last year!

The first guy up fawned over Becca immediately and had her totally blushing. “I have to say you are absolutely glowing tonight,” he told her, adding, “I’m really looking forward to going on this incredible journey with you and learning all about you. I’m at a loss of words.” He also applauded Becca for how she handled the situation with Arie, who, he said, is “a wanker.” “You’ve impressed me and inspired me to just be ready to go on this incredible journey with you,” he concluded.

The second suitor was Chase, who told Becca he was “ecstatic” to be meeting her and starting this journey with her. “I saw what you went through and my heart goes out to you,” he said. “I think everyone here agrees with me that you deserve better than that. I hope to be that. When one door closes, another door opens, and I hope to be that open door.”

Then, there was a banjo player, who came out singing a song to Becca that had her giggling like crazy. “I’ve heard wonderful things about you and I can’t wait to get to know you,” he said after the ballad was complete. A guy named Darius came out next, and also referenced what Becca went through and assured her that “that was the past and this is the future.”

The final suitor was Blake, who came out with a horse in tow. “As the saying goes, when you fall off the horse, you gotta get back up again. So, Becca, I brought you this horse and I want to be the man who will help you get back up again.”

The Bachelorette premieres on May 28.

SaveSave