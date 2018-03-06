‘After The Final Rose’: Becca Confronts Arie For The 1st Time Since He Dumped Her For Lauren

‘The Bachelor’ drama continues on March 6, when Becca finally gets her chance to confront Arie after he dumped her to pursue a relationship with Lauren. Here’s what went down!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke Becca Kufrin’s heart when he told her that he wanted to end their relationship just weeks after he got down on one knee and proposed on The Bachelor. To make matters worse, the reason Arie got cold feet was because he still had feelings for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, who he dumped just before proposing to Becca. On the live After The Final Rose special March 6, Becca is able to confront Arie for the first time since he broke off their engagement.

First, though, we see footage of Arie paying a visit to Lauren’s hometown, and admitting he would propose to her instead of Becca if he could turn back time. Lauren knows about the breakup because she spoke on the phone with Arie beforehand, and she’s just as excited to see him as he is to see her. Lauren opens up to Arie about how hard it was for her to deal with the aftermath of their breakup, then asks him about his relationship with Becca. Arie gives his whole speech about feeling comfortable with Becca’s confidence in their relationship, but Lauren just can’t wrap her head around why he would propose if he was so unsure at the final rose ceremony.

Arie claims he did try to make things work with Becca, but once she saw how much he was struggling, she allowed him to give Lauren a call to sort out his feelings. “As soon as I heard your voice, I was like…I’m in trouble,” he tells Lauren. “Because there’s no denying that I love you so much.” He assures her he’s “1000 percent” over Becca, and Lauren takes him back.

Finally, it’s time to hear from Becca — LIVE. She reveals that she’s not upset that ABC showed the unedited footage of the breakup because “I signed up for this knowing what it was and that my life would be documented.” Then, she spills on what went down before the breakup. On the day they got engaged, Arie did tell Becca that he also said “I love you” to Lauren on the show. However, she didn’t find out that he had reached out to his ex until after the fact, but she was fine with it because she thought it would just help him get some closure.

“At that point it wasn’t sadness — I was glad he told me,” Becca says. “I just wish I would have known sooner, I think. The hardest part was hearing that he did still have so many feelings for her after that. I thought he was just going to close that chapter. It was the complete opposite.” However, she confirms that, now, a few months later, she’s doing well and is glad he ended things because she “wouldn’t want him to feel like he was in a relationship where he was trapped.”

Next, the time comes for Becca to confront Arie for the first time since he broke up with her. She wants to know the moment he knew he wanted to end their relationship and get back with Lauren and why he wasn’t fully honest with her for the few weeks they were together and engaged. For Arie, it all comes back to that phone call he had with Lauren while he was still with Becca. It was that moment, he says, that he knew his feelings were with Lauren. However, Becca points out that she thought the phone call was simply going to be Arie’s way of closing the door on his relationship with Lauren…not opening it back up.

Becca also presses Arie on why he proposed if he wasn’t fully ready. “I think the pressure of this,” he reveals. “The pressure of being The Bachelor, knowing there’s a timeline and having to make the decision on that day.” He admits that that is “no excuse” and that he should never have proposed while he was so conflicted. In the end, Becca accepts his apology, says that she just wishes Arie and Lauren the best, and that she’s finally ready to move on.

