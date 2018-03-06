‘Bachelor’ Alum Jordan Rodgers & Sean Lowe Brag About Happy Romances After Arie’s Disastrous Finale 

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s finale was not easy to watch! Find out why ‘Bachelor’ alum are trolling his dramatic ending.

What a finale! If you’ve been keeping up with season 22 of The Bachelor, you were probably freaking out over Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s decision. After much anticipation, Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin, leaving runner up Lauren Burnham with a broken heart. So sad, right? Then he totally flipped the script and broke off the engagement a few weeks later! The final results were so eventful that even former bachelors Jordan Rodgers and Sean Lowe weighed in on the ending. “I mean… some llamas and a cool breeze would’ve been nice, but 120 degrees and some smelly armpits was our story. Wouldn’t change a thing! (Except some stronger antiperspirant),” Jordan captioned an Instagram post of himself and his love Joelle Fletcher. How cute!

If you recall, Jordan won JoJo’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette. Their ending was pretty intense, but not as dramatic as Arie’s. Just moments before the rose ceremony former contestant Robby Hayes went on a rant about how he will love Jo forever. Unfortunately, his dreams were crushed when Joelle cut him off with, “Robby, I woke up this morning wanting it to be you. Every day I’ve been wanting it to be you. I fell in love with you, but for some reason my heart is somewhere else. I know that you will love me until the day that you die, and you deserve the type of love that you have given me,” Joelle said. Following Robby’s painful exit, Jordan met Joelle on the beach and their fairytale officially began. Since their TV proposal, the happy couple is enjoying a quiet life in Dallas, Texas, according to PEOPLE. As for their wedding, it’s still on the horizon. For now, they want to keep things as they are.

Sean also took to Instagram to reminiscence on his happy ending with wife Catherine Giudici. He posted a sweet photo from his finale with the caption, “The most dramatic ending ever…” He was totally throwing a little shade at Arie. To date, Sean and Catherine are one of the most successful couples from the franchise. In fact, the couple celebrated three years of marriage on January 26, 2017 and now have a son— Samuel Thomas Lowe. Their wedding which took place at the Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore Santa Barbara was breathtaking. Catherine looked stunning in a sleeveless lace gown and Sean kept it classy in a black tux. We couldn’t be happier for our favorite Bachelor couples!