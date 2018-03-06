Bachelor Arie Admits He Made A ‘Huge Mistake’ Proposing To Becca: My ‘Heart Wasn’t With Her’

‘The Bachelor’ star Arie Luyendyk Jr. is making shocking revelations about his relationship with Becca Kufrin. He admits it was a ‘huge mistake’ proposing because his ‘heart wasn’t with her.’ WTF?

Everyone is wondering why Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, in Peru on The Bachelor finale when he still had such strong feelings for Lauren Burnham, 26. “I didn’t want to let anyone down. But I needed more time to make that decision. I made a huge mistake,” Arie told PEOPLE. “I went with my head, and I shut down those feelings for Lauren. The relationship with Becca was great, but my heart wasn’t with her.” So, Arie practically set up Becca for major heartbreak. Maybe he should have thought things through a little bit more.

Arie blindsided Becca by calling off their engagement after realizing he was more in love with Lauren. Becca thought they were getting ready for a weekend getaway. “With Becca, I just feel an immense amount of guilt,” he said before the breakup. “It’s not fair for her to be in a relationship where someone is half in. I told Becca that I would choose her every day. I know I made that commitment, and it kills me that I’m going back on that. But I have to follow my heart.” Arie told Becca that he wanted to see whether or not there was still the possibility of being with Lauren after dumping her. Arie’s reveal left Becca shocked and confused.

Arie and Becca’s breakup was filmed, and the unedited version was revealed on the After the Final Rose special. When Becca watched it back, she told host Chris Harrison: “It’s brutal. I mean, when it all happened I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind that I couldn’t take it all in or really focus on even what I wanted to say.” She said that she hasn’t talked to Arie since their breakup. “After he left, I went through all the motions,” she continued. “I was sad, I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought were were going to have. I am angry at times, I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

Becca will get the chance to confront Arie and Lauren during the second After the Final Rose special on March 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. This is going to be good.