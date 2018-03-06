It’s true: Arie Luyendyk Jr. is now engaged to his runner-up on ‘The Bachelor,’ Lauren Burnham. Look back at their best moments together so far!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent Lauren Burnham home on the finale of The Bachelor, only to reveal during the live After the Final Rose special on March 5 that he actually dumped his winner, Becca Kufrin, post-filming and started dating Lauren instead. Fans were puzzled by Arie and Lauren’s relationship all season long, as they never seemed to have any in-depth conversations, but clearly, there was an intense chemistry between them. Various stills from throughout the season show the pair locked in an embrace or sharing a deep and passionate kiss. From intimate moments at rose ceremonies to romantic one-on-one dates, you can look back at all their hottest moments together in the gallery above!

This season’s After The Final Rose was quite dramatic, as footage showed Arie paying a visit to Becca and breaking her heart just weeks after filming. After ending things with Becca, Arie flew to Lauren’s hometown of Virginia Beach with the ABC cameras to win her back. Although she had many questions for him, by the end of their conversation, she welcomed him back into her life and even admitted that she’s hoping an engagement will happen sometime in the near future. Yep, it’s true — Arie and Lauren are BACK TOGETHER and very much in love after the controversial ending to their season.

While he was still engaged to Becca, Arie actually called Lauren to try and gain closure or get a grasp on his feelings for his ex, and he said that phone call was when he knew where his heart really stood. “There’s no denying that I love you so much,” he said. “I think that conversation that we had changed everything for me. I knew there was still a chance.”

