Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Engaged After Shocking ‘Bachelor’ Finale

True love always finds a way! Arie Luyendyk Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren Burnham on the ‘After the Final Rose’ special following the dramatic ‘Bachelor’ finale.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Lauren Burnham, 25, are set to tie the knot! The Bachelor engagement happened on the show’s After the Final Rose special on March 6. Arie and Lauren have been keeping their relationship a secret for months, especially since Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin, 27, in Peru. Arie called off his engagement to Becca after filming the season 22 finale and started dating Lauren. After a few months of dating, Arie popped the question (again!) to Lauren in front of a live studio audience and millions of viewers.

He made a romantic speech before proposing: “I made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can’t imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it — the good and the bad. I love you so much. And I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

Arie broke Lauren’s heart in Peru by choosing Becca. To make the situation even more dramatic, Arie told both women that he was in love with them. He may have made a decision in Peru, but Arie and Lauren eventually found their way back to each other. However, you can’t help but feel for Becca. Talk about a twist no one could have seen coming.

In the weeks heading into the season 22 finale, Lauren continued to post super cute photos with Arie from their time filming the show. She shared an adorable photo of herself with Arie while in Peru. “Thanks for letting me Lima on you! Can’t believe we tuk-tuk our love to Peru,” she captioned the Instagram pic. In another photo, Lauren couldn’t keep her hands off Arie. “WOW,” she captioned the picture from Paris, along with a rose emoji. Meanwhile, Becca only posted three photos with Arie right at the start of the season in Jan. 2018. She did post an Instagram photo she took in Peru, where the finale was filmed, and wrote: “When you show up to a vineyard with your own wine in a water bottle #byob#noragrets.”