‘The Bachelor’: Arie & Lauren Defend Their Relationship — ‘No Love Story Is Perfect’

Arie and Lauren gave their first interview as a couple on ‘After the Final Rose’ March 6, and sent a message to the haters about the unconventional origin of their relationship.

It’s been quite a journey of ups and downs for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, but now, they’ve finally come clean about their relationship. Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin instead of Lauren on The Bachelor finale, only to dump Becca a few weeks later and reconcile with Lauren. On the live After The Final Rose special on March 6, the couple went public with their romance for the first time. “I think Arie and I have been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Lauren gushed. “We’re excited to be a normal couple and do normal things.”

Lauren also gave a rundown of how Arie won her back. He first contacted her via social media on New Year’s Eve, and her curiosity was piqued just enough to agree to speak with him on the phone. They finally reunited in her hometown after he broke up with Becca, and are now happier than ever. “I’ve never been more in love with him,” Lauren admitted. “We’re very, very happy together.” Arie added, “I think this, in a crazy way, made our love stronger. We’e gone through this. Taking this risk was difficult for me and she realizes that. It made our relationship better.”

Meanwhile, Lauren praised Arie for how he handled this whole situation with “bravery and honesty.” “I’m really proud of him,” she said, assuring Arie that she “absolutely” trusts him with her heart. “No love story is perfect,” Arie explained. “I took that risk because it was worth it. She was on my mind day and night and there was a lot of guilt that came with that at first. I understood exactly what I was doing but it was worth it because I needed to see where this could go.”

For the two of them, it all worked out, as Arie got down on one knee and proposed (again). Of course, Lauren accepted.